NEW POLICE OFFICERS GRADUATE TODAY

Probationary Constable Rachel Bagshaw and Probationary Constable Grant Archer graduate today from the Police Academy, as members of a course of 16 new police officers.

Probationary Constable Bagshaw, a former ambulance officer and keen softball player, today fulfils a long-held ambition to become a police officer.

“As far back as I can remember I have always wanted to join SAPOL.

“I am extremely excited to graduate today. The past year has been full of hard work and today seemed like it would never come.

” I am looking forward to the challenges ahead,” she says.

Former lawyer, management consultant and CFS firefighter, Probationary Constable Grant Archer, says he’s chosen a later life career change as a new challenge.

“Policing provides an opportunity to contribute to your community in a unique way and that is something I am very passionate about.

“I also see it as a great challenge physically, intellectually and emotionally, to step into this role given my age and background.

“Graduation today represents the conclusion of a challenging but fulfilling 12 months.

“I am so proud and excited to graduate today in front of my family and to show my kids and others that age is no barrier to changing your stars when you find a path that you commit to with passion.”

Probationary Constable Bagshaw will take up her first posting in Port Augusta, while Probationary Constable Archer will be posted to Eastern Adelaide.

Congratulations and welcome to all our new police officers!

South Australia Police is currently looking for new recruits. For information on how to apply for a role as a Police Officer, Protective Security Officer or Community Constable, please contact South Australia Police Recruiting Section on 732 23353 or visit www.achievemore.com.au