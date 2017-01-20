FRIDAY: SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NE/NW PASTORAL

for HEAVY RAINFALL and DAMAGING WINDS

For people in parts of the North West Pastoral and North East Pastoral districts. Issued at 6:52 am Friday, 20 January 2017.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging wind gusts in excess of of 90 km/h in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Marla, Oodnadatta, Marree, Amata, Mungeranie on the Birdsville Track and the Strzelecki Track south of Moomba.

Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the Flinders district and the warning for this district is CANCELLED.

A 111 km/h wind gust was recorded at Warburto Point, near Wallaroo, at about 7:15 pm on Thursday.

24 mm of rainfall was recorded in 25 minutes at Edinburgh RAAF Base at about 8:30 pm on Thursday.

59 mm has been recorded at Leigh Creek overnight.

The next warning is due to be issued by 9:55 am.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Adelaide Region, a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.

