NEW WIND TURBINES FOR COOBER PEDY

The new power project at Coober Pedy has today seen the first mast of two Senvion MM92 turbines from the company’s two-megawatt (MW) portfolio standing verticle against the western horizon.

The nacelle and rotor blades (made in the Senvion’s Portugal factory) are yet to be erected.

The project that is owned by Energy Developments Limited (EDL) will also use a unique combination of solar and battery storage to reduce Coober Pedy’s reliance on diesel fuel.

Commercial operations are expected to commence in the second half of 2017.